JaCo Commissioners urge fireworks caution

SOUTHERN OREGON, —As southern Oregon gears up for the Fourth of July, Jackson County Commissioners are sharing their stance on fireworks. Jackson County wants the community to have a fun celebration by ensuring safe practices and using fireworks legally.

In a statement, the board says if you’re concerned about accepting responsibility for fireworks, it recommends skipping personal use and viewing the professional fireworks show at the Expo. To date, the county has not enacted a ban on the individual use of consumer fireworks in unincorporated areas of Jackson County.

“We’re saying that the usage is a personal responsibility and that you need to use these things safely,” said Commissioner Dave Dotterrer.

Dotterrer says the board went to the Rogue Valley Fire Chiefs Association for guidance in making the decision.

You can view the board’s full statement here.

Ashland has banned them in the city for years, Phoenix has a ban in place this year as well.