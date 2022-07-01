JaCo Commissioners urge fireworks caution

Jenna King
Posted by Jenna King June 30, 2022

SOUTHERN OREGON, —As southern Oregon gears up for the Fourth of July, Jackson County Commissioners are sharing their stance on fireworks. Jackson County wants the community to have a fun celebration by ensuring safe practices and using fireworks legally.

In a statement, the board says if you’re concerned about accepting responsibility for fireworks, it recommends skipping personal use and viewing the professional fireworks show at the Expo. To date, the county has not enacted a ban on the individual use of consumer fireworks in unincorporated areas of Jackson County.

“We’re saying that the usage is a personal responsibility and that you need to use these things safely,” said Commissioner Dave Dotterrer.

Dotterrer says the board went to the Rogue Valley Fire Chiefs Association for guidance in making the decision.

You can view the board’s full statement here.

Ashland has banned them in the city for years, Phoenix has a ban in place this year as well.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Jenna King
Jenna King
View More Posts
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network. When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.
Skip to content