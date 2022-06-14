JaCo Expo gears up for BoomFest

Jenna King
Posted by Jenna King June 13, 2022

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. —The Jackson County Expo is gearing up for its third annual Fourth of July BoomFest! It may be hard to believe, but it’s just 3 weeks away.

The Independence Day tradition brings families together to celebrate with music, entertainment, food, and of course fireworks.

Gates to the free event open at 5 pm on the 4th. Entertainment, food, and games will begin inside the Bi-Mart Amphitheater around 6. Fireworks will light up the sky around 9:30.

“It’s a safe way to have fun with your family and friends the way we should around the Fourth of July, so we’re just looking forward to seeing everybody, we want folks to come out and have a good time safely be responsible and come enjoy the fireworks,” said Expo Director, Helen Baker.

This year, Fire District 3 will also host a public fireworks Launch Zone. That’s where you can bring your own legal fireworks, to light off at the expo. For more info visit theexpo.com

The city of Central Point’s “Let Freedom Ring Parade” begins at 9:30 am.

Over in Ashland, the parade begins at 10 am.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Jenna King
Jenna King
View More Posts
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network. When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.
Skip to content