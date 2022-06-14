JaCo Expo gears up for BoomFest

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. —The Jackson County Expo is gearing up for its third annual Fourth of July BoomFest! It may be hard to believe, but it’s just 3 weeks away.

The Independence Day tradition brings families together to celebrate with music, entertainment, food, and of course fireworks.

Gates to the free event open at 5 pm on the 4th. Entertainment, food, and games will begin inside the Bi-Mart Amphitheater around 6. Fireworks will light up the sky around 9:30.

“It’s a safe way to have fun with your family and friends the way we should around the Fourth of July, so we’re just looking forward to seeing everybody, we want folks to come out and have a good time safely be responsible and come enjoy the fireworks,” said Expo Director, Helen Baker.

This year, Fire District 3 will also host a public fireworks Launch Zone. That’s where you can bring your own legal fireworks, to light off at the expo. For more info visit theexpo.com

The city of Central Point’s “Let Freedom Ring Parade” begins at 9:30 am.

Over in Ashland, the parade begins at 10 am.