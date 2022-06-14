‘Ready for Fire’ forum shares emergency resources ahead of fire season

SOUTHERN OREGON, —Ashland State Representative Pam Marsh hosted an online forum Monday called, “Ready for Fire in 2022.”

13 agencies shared tips and strategies, to protect both people and property.

The discussion included emergency notifications, resources available, plans for deployment, and interagency collaboration to reduce risk to Oregonians.

Emergency Manager, Holly Powers went over emergency operations planning, how to sign up for Citizen Alert, and the process for sending an alert.

The Oregon State Fire Marshall shared new response tools. These include prepositioning resources, and mobilizing resources outside of a conflagration declaration, to minimize impacts on communities.

“The whole goal of these two initiatives is to keep fires small and keep them outside of communities to protect our communities, and we are positioned to do that through Senate Bill 762 and new tools this season,” said State Fire Marshal, Chief Mariana Ruiz-Temple.

ODF says thanks to Senate Bill 762, the agency will be able to add around 20 wildfire detection cameras state-wide.

Jackson County Fire District 3 says its message to the community is that your local fire agencies stand ready ahead of fire season.