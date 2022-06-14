Neighbors describe series of brazen carjackings across Josephine and Jackson counties Sunday

GRANTS PASS, Ore — A wanted man from Idaho is now in the Josephine county jail, after an hours-long police chase, that involved multiple armed carjackings Sunday night.

The suspect, 42-year-old Jeremy Anderson of Idaho, is accused of at least five carjackings in the span of a few hours, beginning in west Grants Pass.

Grants Pass police first received a call about an armed carjacking in the area of Annabelle Lane and Redwood Avenue around 7:29 p.m. Police said it quickly responded to the area and located the vehicle abandoned, and learned the suspect had already stolen another car.

Timothy Reynolds, resident in the area of Annabelle Lane, said it was an incident he hasn’t seen often.

“Usually that doesn’t happen around here,” Reynold said. “[The suspect allegedly] drove through one of the neighbors fence, came around, went through the yard, back around through a field, and somehow miraculously went through another fence.”

Shortly after officers were attempting to locate Anderson in a Ford Escape off of Williams Highway, police said the suspect then forcibly stole a PT Cruiser. During the incident, Anderson allegedly fired a shot but no one was hurt.

Because of the increased danger, GPPD called in the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police to help.

Anderson allegedly crashed the PT Cruiser by the time officers arrived, but learned he had then carjacked a GMC Canyon truck. A short time later, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office relayed that the suspect crashed the GMC truck near Valley of the Rogue State Park.

However, the truck was located abandoned, and Anderson is accused of forcibly taking a yellow Dodge Ram.

Ultimately, Anderson was located near a home in Central Point and taken into custody.

Anderson is facing a multitude of charges including robbery and burglary in the first degree, and an unauthorized use of a firearm. The charges are in addition to his warrant out of Idaho for a parole violation, and aggravated assault.

Despite the chaotic night, only one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone with information about either of the incidents, is asked to call the Grants Pass Police Department.