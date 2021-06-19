JaCo movie theaters says ‘moderate risk’ change makes all the difference

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. —The move to moderate means restaurants can now open to 50% indoor capacity, in Jackson County. For movie theaters in the area, the risk level change also makes a huge difference.
Under moderate risk, theaters can now move from 10% capacity to 20%. An official with Coming Attractions Theaters in Ashland says every little bit helps.
He says he’s already expecting a busy weekend with the change.
“It’s great to be able to expand especially in our bigger theaters and it’s a matter of having the movies where people are excited to come to our theaters and seeing them,” said Mark Murin with Coming Attractions.
Masking and social distancing will still be required in theaters.
