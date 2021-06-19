Medford’s Dylan Wu makes first cut in US Open debut; final rounds this weekend

SAN DIEGO — In his US open debut, Medford native and Saint Mary’s graduate Dylan Wu finished the first two rounds in the top 25.
“Probably the hardest test of Golf the whole year for any pro,” Wu told NBC5. “It’s been really cool to play in my first US Open and play well the first two days.”
Wu finished the first round with two birdies and a total of 70 points. The momentum was steady in the second round – finishing with three birdies and 73 points. He’s currently tied for 21st heading into the weekend.
Despite it being his first major event, Wu says he’s not nervous about the big stage.
“It’s definitely comfortable out there, and having friends family and even some fans there to watch me, is cool.” said Wu.
Wu says his plan heading into the final rounds this weekend is to stay focused and strong mentally.
“I just got to keep my head down, stay mentally tough, and hopefully after Sunday its a good result.”
Coverage of the final rounds continue on NBC Saturday and Sunday.
