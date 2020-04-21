A fund set up to help people impacted by coronavirus has raised more than $200,000.

The United Way of Jackson County said 24 non-profit organizations have received grants to help more than 350 families. $70,000 has gone towards housing or rent, $23,000 towards utilities, $12,000 for the homeless and almost $9,000 for childcare. The donations have also gone to food, mental health, healthcare and education.
People can apply by filling out an application, which can be found on the organization’s website. Applicants do have to be financially affected by coronavirus, in order to qualify. You can donate to the fund as well online, through the mail, or even direct deposit to the United Way account at any First Interstate Bank branch.
