JACO Salvation Army asking for volunteers

MEDFORD, Ore. – With the holidays coming up, the Salvation Army in Jackson County is asking for your help.

The ringing of bells for the Salvation Army Red Kettles aims for community togetherness.

Outside stores like Walmart or the Rogue Valley Mall, people are able to donate money to help get clothes and toys for local children.

They’ve already seen a 70% increase in the number of requests to help with those efforts, compared to this time last year.

They say they’re going to need volunteers to help with their efforts but they’re optimistic that help will come through.

The Jackson County Salvation Army’s Randy Mulch said, “I know that there’s a lot of people in our community that are like-minded. That say, ‘you know what, I need to find ways to help others,’ and that’s kind of the bottom line.”

You can help out in a number of ways.

You can volunteer to help ring the bells at the kettle locations or you can even donate items to their locations.

For more information on ways you can help, visit their website.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.