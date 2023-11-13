Local retirement community honors veterans

Posted by Maximus Osburn November 12, 2023

MEDFORD, Ore. – Yesterday, a local retirement community honored the veterans that live there with a dinner and pinning ceremony.

The Weatherly Inn Independent Senior Living in Medford, treated their veterans by bringing them together with friends and family.

They traded stories about their service and were formally recognized by the staff.

They were gifted pins and roses for their service.

Weatherly staff say that it’s important to them to express their gratitude to their veterans.

Event organizer, Brittany Michener said, “veterans are the ones who gave us our freedom, we owe them everything. So, we do this every year just to show our appreciation to our amazing vets that served every day.”

The ceremony ended with a moment of silence for all fallen veterans.

Maximus Osburn
Maximus Osburn is a reporter for NBC5 News.
