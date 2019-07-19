JaCo voters to decide on 911 center upgrades

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — A measure to approve a bond that would update the 911 dispatch center in Jackson County is headed to voters.
The board of commissioners made the unanimous vote to put it on the November ballot last night.
Emergency Communications of Southern Oregon said it’s running on outdated analog systems and has trouble finding replacement parts for its communication systems.
“The 911 system is the backbone of emergency response,” said Jackson County Commissioner Bob Strosser, “so we’ve gotta keep that up to speed. They have been very frugal, they have attempted to piece it together and keep it together, but it’s now reaching the point where they have to take a step forward.”
Property owners would pay nine cents per $1,000 of assessed property value. The county says the update would cost $28 million.
The commissioners said upgrades would improve coverage and could be vital in case of a larger emergency.
