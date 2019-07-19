MFR to hire airport biologist

MEDFORD, Ore. — Airports have to make sure many things are safe before planes hit the runway, which includes wildlife.
The Federal Aviation Administration requires airports to have a wildlife plan. Because of that, funding was recently given to the airport to hire an airport biologist.
“It’s really critical that we have that assessment and plan,” said Director of Operations at MFR Brian Gebhard, “because that biologist goes out and assesses the different types of wildlife that we have that can impact our aviation.”
The biologist will conduct a year-long assessment of animals, their entry points and their potential threat to the aircrafts.
Nicole Costantino is a reporter and weather forecaster for NBC5 News. She comes to us from Phoenix, Arizona where she graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. She also received a minor in Meteorology.
Before coming to NBC5 News Nicole was an anchor, weathercaster and reporter at KAET in Phoenix, AZ. In college, she interned for CBS News in New York and theNBC4 Investigative Team in Los Angeles.
In her free time, you can find Nicole cheering on the Sun Devils and exploring the Pacific Northwest. Feel free to send story ideas and chocolate chip cookie recipes to her on Facebook (@NicoleCostantino) or Twitter (@N_Costantino).