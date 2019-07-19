Home
MFR to hire airport biologist

MEDFORD, Ore. — Airports have to make sure many things are safe before planes hit the runway, which includes wildlife.

The Federal Aviation Administration requires airports to have a wildlife plan. Because of that, funding was recently given to the airport to hire an airport biologist.

“It’s really critical that we have that assessment and plan,” said Director of Operations at MFR Brian Gebhard, “because that biologist goes out and assesses the different types of wildlife that we have that can impact our aviation.”

The biologist will conduct a year-long assessment of animals, their entry points and their potential threat to the aircrafts.

