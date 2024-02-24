New parks, trails and open space map for Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. — Ashland City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance to adopt a new parks, trails, and open space map. According to Ashland Parks and Recreation, Ashland’s per capita parkland has grown to be one of the highest in all of Oregon.

The goal of the new map is to provide Ashland citizens with a variety, quantity, and quality of parks, park facilities, open spaces, trails, and visual resources for their needs.

The map subcommittee has been working to update it since May of 2022. The Ashland City Council says they’re glad an update is finally on its way.

“It’s obviously long overdue, and I appreciate particularly the pivot from looking for parkland to really protecting natural corridors and riparian zones and also looking for opportunities to extend our recreation and trail networks,” said Councilor Bob Kaplan.

A second reading of the map will be held on March 5. If approved, this new map would replace the current one which was created back in 2002.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.