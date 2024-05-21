JCSO focusing on seat belt enforcement for next two weeks

CENTRAL POINT, Ore.- The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is focusing on seat belt enforcement for the next two weeks.

According to a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office, it and other local law enforcement agencies will use federally funded overtime to educate the public about safety belt and child seat laws. ODOT crash data from 2020 says nearly a third of motor vehicle occupant fatalities were due to a lack of a safety belt or child restraint.

The sheriff’s office asks folks to make sure drivers and their passengers wear seat belts whenever the car is in motion.

