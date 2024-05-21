OHA: Drinking raw milk may put people at risk for bird flu

MEDFORD, Ore.- The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) says drinking raw milk may put people at risk for bird flu.

OHA wrote in a recent Facebook post that drinking unpasteurized milk has many health risks, now including a potential bird flu infection. The US Department of Agriculture says there are 49 dairy cattle bird flu outbreaks across nine states, but the strain is believed to be more widespread. The Oregon Department of Agriculture is offering free testing for the strain to dairy farms of any size.

