OHA: Drinking raw milk may put people at risk for bird flu

Posted by Lauren Pretto May 20, 2024

MEDFORD, Ore.- The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) says drinking raw milk may put people at risk for bird flu.

OHA wrote in a recent Facebook post that drinking unpasteurized milk has many health risks, now including a potential bird flu infection. The US Department of Agriculture says there are 49 dairy cattle bird flu outbreaks across nine states, but the strain is believed to be more widespread. The Oregon Department of Agriculture is offering free testing for the strain to dairy farms of any size.

You can find out more information by going to this link.

