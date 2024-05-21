Cougar sightings reported in Gold Beach

GOLD BEACH, Ore. —Two cougars were seen in Gold Beach Monday. According to ODFW, the cougars were spotted in the Tomcat Hill/Hound Dog Road and Riley Creek areas.

Chief Joel Henslee with Gold Beach Police says its working with ODFW to get some more resources in the area in response.

For now, it’s urging residents to follow these safety tips.

If you encounter a cougar:

Stay calm and back away slowly while facing it. Give the cougar a way to escape.

Raise your voice and speak firmly.

Maintain direct eye contact.

Pick up children but do so without bending down or turning your back on the cougar.

Do not run. Running triggers a chase response.

If the cougar seems aggressive, raise your arms to make yourself look larger and clap your hands.

In the unlikely event of an attack, fight back with rocks, sticks, bear or pepper spray, tools, or any item available.

“My officers are I are on the lookout for anything resembling a cougar at daytime areas or even at dusk or dawn just to make sure that people remain safe, we’ve been driving by the schools every morning to make sure there’s nothing obvious out in the field,” said Chief Henslee.

Residents should report cougar sightings to ODFW at 541-247-7605.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.