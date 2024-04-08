JCSO takes home Oregon’s 2023 DUII Enforcement Agency of the Year

BEND, Ore. – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is named Oregon’s DUII Enforcement Agency of the Year for 2023.

The Oregon DUII Multi-Disciplinary Training Task Force presented JCSO staff members with the award during a ceremony in Bend Thursday.

The award recognizes achievements in preventing driving under the influence in Oregon. The sheriff’s office says it’s patrol division was responsible for more than 360 DUII arrests last year. Additionally, JCSO completed 13,526 traffic stops and over one thousand crash investigations.

Additionally, the award recognizes strategies the sheriff’s office has adopted to prevent DUIIs which include fostering strong community ties and implementing proactive education.

Key educational initiatives spearheaded by JCSO in 2023 encompass a range of programs:

Victim Impact Panel: A mandatory course for those convicted of DUII and others interested in understanding the consequences of impaired driving, facilitated by a combination of law enforcement, medical professionals, victims, and offenders.

Drug Impairment Training for Educational Professionals (DITEP): Aimed at school personnel, this course focuses on identifying and intervening with students impaired by drugs.

Students for a Safer Tomorrow: This program educates high school students on DUII investigation, the risks of impairment, and prevention strategies.

Citizens Academy: Offering citizens insights into the dangers of DUII, through discussions on crash statistics, impairment detection, and sobriety testing.

