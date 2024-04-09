Solar eclipse in Southern Oregon 2024

Posted by Maximus Osburn April 8, 2024

 

MEDFORD, Ore. – Monday was a big day for millions across the country, who got to take in a long-awaited solar eclipse and while we didn’t get totality here in our region, similar to what many saw in 2017 we did get some great views.

The moon eclipsed the sun in Medford at around 25%. Although, it wasn’t visible without a pair of special eclipse glasses.

In fact, without it, it appeared to be a normal sunny day with some cloud coverage.

The last solar eclipse was the one we enjoyed in 2017. If you missed it this year, the next one for the majority of the U.S. is projected to be in 2044.

