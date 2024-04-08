Klamath Falls philanthropist dies at 91

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A beloved philanthropist passed away last week surrounded by family in Klamath Falls.

Nancy Jane Wendt passed away Thursday with family and friends at her side. She was 91-years-old.

Nancy and her husband Richard Wendt were well known for their contributions across the Pacific Northwest. She worked alongside her husband who founded the manufacturing company JELD-WEN in 1960.

At Oregon Tech, the couple helped fund a new health professionals center at the school.

Oregon Tech president Dr. Nagi Naganathan says Nancy’s passing is a massive loss to the whole community.

“An extraordinary human being,” Naganathan remarked. “Great combination of humility, philanthropy, gratitude, you describe it any which way a human being can be, I would say she was remarkable.”

Dr. Naganathan says in the many decades he has known Nancy and her late husband, they always gave to the community without wanting publicity for doing so.

All of us at NBC5 extend our deepest sympathies to the Wendt family.

