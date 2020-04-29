Preparing for fire season: defensible space

MERLIN, Ore. – With fire season around the corner, fire departments are encouraging local residents to use their time at home wisely by setting up defensible space around the house.
Rich Holloway has been a firefighter for 15 years. Currently, he is serving as Rural Metro’s Fire Marshal.
“With fire season quickly approaching if people haven’t already started they’re already a bit behind the power curve,” said Holloway.
He talks about the necessary measures each homeowner needs to look for they prepare for fire season.
“When it is burning I’ve got water down here and I’m on sight at all times,” said Holloway showing his safe burn pile. “If you keep your pile small you don’t need as big of a line around it.”
Mark Northrop with Jackson Co. Fire District 3 says people need to clean the outside of their home removing dead plants and leaves, even from your roof and gutters.
“That’s just really clearing out the fuel that a fire would use to become larger and really endanger their home in a wildfire,” said Northrop.
He also says there’s many ways to prepare.
“It can be done with proper landscaping by using fire resistant plants, it can be done by removing the flammable fuels from the area,” said Northrop.
But one thing both men agree on, now is a great time for you to take action. It could pay off later.
While each fire district is different, many stations are no longer doing on site fire safety inspections due to coronavirus. However, there are many resources online, where homeowners can inform themselves on how to prepare.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]