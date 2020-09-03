Jersey Mike’s Subs opening in south Medford

MEDFORD, Ore.— Jersey Mike’s Subs is opening its first location in Medford on September 9.
The franchise owners say they’re hosting a fundraiser for the first four days of the opening, Sept. 9 through Sept. 13.
Customers with a special fundraising coupon can make a minimum $2 contribution to Hearts with a Mission in exchange for a free sub. Customers must have the coupon to be eligible.
The owners say they’re following all precautionary measures to ensure the safety of customers and employees.
The restaurant’s hours are from 10 A.M. to 9 P.M., Monday through Friday. It’s located at 1421 Center Drive.
