JoCo commissioners threaten Gov. Brown with legal action, worry state will force kids to get vaccinated

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. —Josephine County Commissioners have sent a letter to Governor Brown, threatening legal action against her, if the state requires children to get vaccinated to attend school.
Commissioners say they’re also against what they call the governor’s, “vaccine credential requirement.”
The County Board of Commissioners says the county’s charter, forbids compelling parents to get vaccinations for their children.
We asked Governor Brown about it Friday during her press conference.
“I will say this, at this point in time children under the age of 12 are not eligible for the vaccine so that obviously is not a possibility there,” said Governor Brown.
The letter was sent to the Governor Brown Wednesday.
