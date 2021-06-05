Four Oregon foster children reported missing

PORTLAND, Ore. – Four foster siblings are missing and possibly in danger.
The Oregon Department of Human Services said Leilia Johansen, age 11, Adisenn Proffitt, age 5, Ansen Proffitt, age 5, and Izabella Proffitt, age 9, were reported missing from Portland on May 27 and are believed to be in danger. The children are assumed to be with their grandmother, Lori Proffitt. They are all suspected to be in southeast Portland or Colton, Oregon.
ODHS provided the following descriptions:
Name: Leilia Johansen
- Pronouns: She/her
- Date of birth: June 28, 2009
- Eye color: Blue
- Hair: Sandy blonde
- Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office Case #21-952303
- National Center for Missing and Exploited Children #1422318
Name: Adisenn Proffitt
- Pronouns: She/her
- Date of birth: July 15, 2015
- Eye color: Blue
- Hair: Sandy blonde
- Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office Case #21-952303
- National Center for Missing and Exploited Children #1422318
Name: Ansen Proffitt
- Pronouns: He/him
- Date of birth: July 15, 2015
- Eye color: Blue
- Hair: Sandy blonde
- Other identifying information: Due to a medical issue, one of Ansen’s eyes is closed.
- Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office Case #21-952303
- National Center for Missing and Exploited Children #1422318
Name: Izabella Proffitt
- Pronouns: She/her
- Date of birth: May 23, 2012
- Eye color: Blue
- Hair: Sandy blonde
- Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office Case #21-952303
- National Center for Missing and Exploited Children #1422318
Anyone who sees the children is advised to call 9-1-1.