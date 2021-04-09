Josephine Co. asks for kids’ artwork submissions for yearly calendar

JOSEPHINE CO., Ore.– Middle school students are being asked to submit artwork that could be featured in the ‘problem gambling calendar’.
The Oregon Health Authority is teaming up with Josephine County Prevention to find artwork submitted by kids grades 6 through 8 for its calendar.
The county said it’s offering 10 dollar subway gift cards to each kid who submits their artwork.
Other prizes will be given if your work is chosen for the calendar.
The deadline to turn it in is April 15th.
If you’d like to participate, you can email [email protected]
