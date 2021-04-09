Jackson Co. Officials raise concern over covid variants as OHA releases new tracking system

MEDFORD, Ore — The Oregon Health Authority launched a new dashboard Thursday for tracking various different coronavirus variants in the state.
The dashboard splits all 36 counties into seven different regions. In southern Oregon – Coos, Curry, Douglas, and Lane are under region 3. Region 5 includes Jackson and Josephine – Klamath and Lake are in region 7.
The dashboard lists: B.1.1.7 (U.K.), B.1.351 (South Africa), B.1.427/B.1.429 (California), and P.1. (Brazil) as variants of concern.
Currently there are eight known variants of concern in southern Oregon, but health officials say the number is a lot higher than reported.
During the week of March 8th, Oregon State University’s research team identified the U.K. variant in Grants Pass’ wastewater.
“The best way to diminish variants from happening, is to get the whole level of viral activity down,” Dr. Jim Shames with Jackson County Public Health told NBC5 news. “Got to get much less infection, and much less transmission.”
Shames noted that virus’ mutate all of the time, raising the push to get more people vaccinated. He says all of the vaccines are proven to have the best protection against the variants, but getting people to trust it is one of his biggest concerns.
“From my perspective, the vaccines are highly effective, and very safe.” Shames said.
The dashboard can be found here: https://public.tableau.com/profile/oregon.health.authority.covid.19?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery#!/vizhome/GISAIDVariantDashboardUpdated/OregonVariantDashboard
