Josephine Co. realtor charged with illegal marijuana transactions

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. —A Grants Pass realtor was arrested Tuesday. The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, says she’s involved with more than two dozen illegal marijuana transactions.

Sheriff Dave Daniel says over several years, 41-year-old Tyra Polly Ann Foxx, has transferred ownership of properties, to cover illegal activity. His agency has been investigating the former broker at Remax in Grants Pass.

Tuesday, investigators served search warrants at her home and realty office.

Foxx was booked into the Josephine County Jail Tuesday, she posted bail later that day. She’s charged with unlawful manufacture of a marijuana item, tampering with physical evidence, hindering prosecution, and forgery in the first degree.

“Basically creating like estate accounts and in essence hiding money and shifting money around to different locations in essence kind of a money-laundering scheme,” said Sheriff Daniel.

We reached out to the Grants Pass RE/MAX office. We were told Foxx no longer works there, however, her business profile is still visible on the internet.

Sheriff Daniel says the investigation is ongoing.

