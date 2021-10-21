Home
Wolf Creek restaurant, mini-mart a complete loss after early morning fire

WOLF CREEK, Ore. — A mini-mart and restaurant in Wolf Creek burned down in a large fire early this morning.

Rural Metro Fire says the building was fully engulfed upon arrival.

The call came in around 3:15 a.m.

Fire personnel responded from Glendale, and even Ashland, after Rural Metro called for additional resources.

The fire was under control within about 4 hours.

Division Chief Austin Prince says the restaurant caught fire in February of last year, as well.

“One of our callers was there to get gas and saw the place was on fire, but there was no attendant or occupants in the building at the time,” Prince said.

He says his department responded to the scene since Wolf Creek Fire Department currently has no volunteers.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

