Josephine Co. Sheriff’s Deputy saves little girl

Katie Streit
December 24, 2021

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A little girl is safe at home after a Josephine Co. Sheriff’s Deputy saved her life last month. She had a seizure.

It’s a parent’s worst nightmare and a situation you never want to be put in.

“I basically ran inside and saw the little girl laying there,” said Dep. Christopher Petetit.

Three-year-old Mosaia Hannah was playing with some friends when her parents said she had a seizure days before Thanksgiving.

“I checked for a pulse, but she didn’t have one,” said Petetit.

They called 911 that’s when Josephine County Sheriff Deputy Christopher Petetit came to the rescue. He said Mosaia was unconscious and turning purple.

“I began infant CPR, after a period of time I couldn’t tell you how long it was it seemed like an eternity. She took a big gasp,” said Petetit.

Soon after, the ambulance and firefighters arrived on-scene to take little Mosaia to the hospital.

“I’ve seen situations like this in the past where the outcome isn’t what normally what we had,” said Petetit

Before Petetit was a Sheriff’s Deputy he was an EMT and before that he was a Marine. But even though we know he’s a hero, Petetit says he’s just doing his job.

“I happened to be the closest person. There’s not a single deputy here, an officer with the city, a state trooper, a firefighter, or a paramedic or EMT/ AMR that wouldn’t have done the same exact thing,” said Petetit.

Thursday night Mosaia was reunited with her hero, and the family got to thank him in person for what he did.

We reached out to the family Friday. While they couldn’t do an interview, they did tell me they are so grateful for the deputy’s hard work.

NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university's political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster's Foundation. Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]