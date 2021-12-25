Omicron cancels hundreds of flights, but so far so good at MFR

MEDFORD, Ore. —As of Friday morning, airlines have canceled more than 3,000 flights. Around 530 of those have been scheduled in or out of the US.

Several major airlines say the flight cancellations aren’t because of bad weather. Instead, the Omicron variant is responsible for infecting staff.

But things at Medford’s airport appeared to be running smoothly this Christmas Eve.

“I saw that they were getting some snow and thought maybe my flight would be delayed and all that stuff so I was worried, I’m super excited I didn’t have to be one of the canceled flights,” said traveler Monique Moore.

MFR told us earlier this week that travelers need to be flexible with delays.

To stay up to date on your flight status, check your airline’s website frequently.