Omicron cancels hundreds of flights, but so far so good at MFR

Jenna King
Posted by Jenna King December 24, 2021

MEDFORD, Ore. —As of Friday morning, airlines have canceled more than 3,000 flights. Around 530 of those have been scheduled in or out of the US.

Several major airlines say the flight cancellations aren’t because of bad weather. Instead, the Omicron variant is responsible for infecting staff.

But things at Medford’s airport appeared to be running smoothly this Christmas Eve.

“I saw that they were getting some snow and thought maybe my flight would be delayed and all that stuff so I was worried, I’m super excited I didn’t have to be one of the canceled flights,” said traveler Monique Moore.

MFR told us earlier this week that travelers need to be flexible with delays.

To stay up to date on your flight status, check your airline’s website frequently.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Jenna King
Jenna King
View More Posts
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network. When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.