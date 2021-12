Watch the NBC5 News: Looking Back 2021, our Year in Review special hosted by NBC5 News’ Craig Smullin and Anna Weeks. The NBC5 News team looks back at the memorable and defining local events that we experienced in 2021. Plus they preview some of what’s coming up in 2022.

