Josephine Co. Sheriff’s Office asking people for help locating missing man

JOSEPHINE CO., Ore. — The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating a missing man.
Police say 38-year-old Brian Moore was last in contact with family on August 24th.
The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office says Moore’s cell phone pinged in the Glendale/Wolf Creek area around that time.
It says there has been no bank or phone records use since he was reported missing.
If you have any information, contact the sheriff’s office at 541-474-5123.
