Josephine Co. ‘Sleep in Heavenly Peace’ Chapter creates 50 beds for kids in need

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a national organization that collects donations and supplies, gathers volunteers in local communities, and uses ‘build’ days to construct twin-sized beds in an attempt to help keep children in need from sleeping on the floor.
This was the Josephine County chapter’s last build day of this year.
Around 50 people came to the Josephine County Fairgrounds to construct, sand, and paint.
“There’s still a need, and when we get a chance to have people come out and share that with us, even if they don’t go on deliveries, just putting the effort into building the beds is awesome,” said Co-President, Jan Olson.
Olson says the newly constructed beds will be delivered sometime in December, and even more special, these beds will come with homemade quilts donated by various quilting groups in the county.
