Medford couple volunteers in North Carolina

MEDFORD, Ore. — There are more than 3,900 people who are staying in American Red Cross shelters after Hurricane Florence swept through parts of North and South Carolina.
The shelters are set up and maintained by American Red Cross volunteers. There have been 50 total volunteers from Southwest Washington and Oregon but only four of them come from Southern Oregon.
Pattly Albin and her husband are from Medford and were sent to Fayetteville, North Carolina on Wednesday to help with the disaster relief.
They plan on being there for two weeks.
She says they transported 90 cots to a shelter that has been reopened because more displaced residents need a place to stay.
“Where were going, there are displaced residents so they must have suffered some sort of flooding that they had to leave their homes,” Albin said.
Some of Albin’s jobs include moving emergency clean up supplies, providing stable meals and bottled water for people.
