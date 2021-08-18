Home
Josephine County doctors explain COVID-19 hospital crisis to community

Josephine County doctors explain COVID-19 hospital crisis to community

Local News Top Stories , ,

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. —Josephine County Commissioners met with health officials Tuesday, to discuss the ongoing COVID-19 surge.

A panel of Asante doctors told the community about the crisis in its hospitals. The group broke down the capacity limits it’s running into.

Asante Three Rivers Medical Center has a 12-bed ICU, but now, there are 16 patients in it.

It’s created a second ICU, for patients without COVID-19. It’s also full.

“We have just seen every single day, more and more and more COVID-19 positive admissions, 94% percent of our COVID-19 inpatients are unvaccinated,” said Laura Magstadt, VP of Nursing at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center.

Josephine County reported 110 new cases Tuesday.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »