Josephine County doctors explain COVID-19 hospital crisis to community

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. —Josephine County Commissioners met with health officials Tuesday, to discuss the ongoing COVID-19 surge.
A panel of Asante doctors told the community about the crisis in its hospitals. The group broke down the capacity limits it’s running into.
Asante Three Rivers Medical Center has a 12-bed ICU, but now, there are 16 patients in it.
It’s created a second ICU, for patients without COVID-19. It’s also full.
“We have just seen every single day, more and more and more COVID-19 positive admissions, 94% percent of our COVID-19 inpatients are unvaccinated,” said Laura Magstadt, VP of Nursing at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center.
Josephine County reported 110 new cases Tuesday.
