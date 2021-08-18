New incentives in Klamath County to get COVID-19 vaccine

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. —Klamath County just launched a new campaign, to encourage you to get vaccinated.
It’s called, Conquer Covid in Klamath.
During the next 6 weeks, those who enter have a chance to win prizes, including a new car, spa, trip to Disneyland, five $3,000 cash winners, and more.
For more information on how to enter, visit conquercovidinklamath.com
