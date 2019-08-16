Josephine County horse racing season may extend to fall

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — The Josephine County Fairgrounds may soon have a longer horse racing season.
The fairgrounds director says they are in negotiations with “Grants Pass Racing.” And if everything moves forward, a new racing season will start next month.
Every summer, “Southern Oregon Horse Racing Association” has been running races at the Josephine County Fairgrounds.
If this new is lease approved, “Grants Pass Racing” would also hold races in the fall.
“Grants Pass Racing” includes two racing companies: “TMB Racing” and “Churchhill Downs Racing.”
“We think it’s going to have a lasting effect not only from the fairgrounds to offer additional entertainment but for our community as a whole,” said Tamra Martin, Josephine County Fairgrounds Director.
Martin says extending the racing season would boost revenue for the fairgrounds, equestrian communities, and tourism industries of Grants Pass.
It would also mean higher winnings for participants.
Next week, county commissioners will be meeting to determine if the lease will move forward.
