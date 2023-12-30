GRANTS PASS, Ore.- Josephine County plans to increase patrols for New Year’s Eve due to expected higher rates of DUIIs.

According to Oregon State Police, they are partnering with Grants Pass Police and the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office to hopefully prevent impaired driving during the New Year celebration. They say impaired driving is a consistent and prevalent problem throughout the state. Besides endangering the community and yourself, Grants Pass Operations Lieutenant Jeff Hattersley says DUIIs can have immense consequences.

“If you get stopped by an officer, you get arrested, you’re probably going to be going to jail,” Lt. Hattersley said, “On top of going to jail, you have a court case. You’re looking at $1500 to $6500 in fines and fees”.

While getting arrested can cost a person greatly financially, Hattersley also wanted to emphasize that impaired driving endangers the driver and others on the road. OSP says it has arrested over 2.5 thousand people in the state for DUIIs this year.

If you plan on drinking or consuming any substances for New Years, make sure you have a designated driver or take a ride service home.

