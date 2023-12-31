Triple fatal car crash in Siskiyou County

MEDFORD, Ore. – Yesterday (12/30/2023), a head on collision in Siskiyou County killed three people.

CHP says that a Dodge Ram 1500 was traveling westbound on Copco Street in Hornbrook, when it drifted into the opposite lane and collided head on with a Chrysler Pacifica.

The Dodge driver and the Chrysler driver and passenger, all died.

Four juveniles in the Chrysler were hurt, two sustained major injuries, the other two suffered minor injuries.

They were taken to Fairchild Medical Center for treatment.

CHP says the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

