Only on NBC5: Police investigation underway into patient death at Asante

MEDFORD, Ore. – A police investigation is underway at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center after multiple sources tell NBC5 News that at least one patient is dead.

Medford Police declined to provide details and declined our interview request.

At this time, we know no one has been charged with a crime.

Although Medford Police will not confirm the scope of their investigation, our sources say that it is an investigation into at least one patient death at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center.

We reached out to Asante Friday morning to tell them we were sharing this story.

Asante provided the following statement:

“We were distressed to learn of this issue. We reported it to law enforcement and are working closely with them.”

NBC5 News also reached out to the Oregon State Board of Nursing to see if it could confirm its investigating. It says all investigation information is confidential, including whether a complaint exists.

We’ve also reached out to both the FFBI and DEA to see if they’re involved in the investigation. We haven’t heard back.

This is an ongoing investigation. While no one has been charged at this time, stay with NBC5 News for updates on this developing story.

In the meantime, if you have any tips or other information about this story that you want to share, please email us at [email protected]

