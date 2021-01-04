Josephine County Sheriff’s Office gives No Shave November proceeds to fire victims

JOSEPHINE CO., Ore. — A family that lost everything in the Slater Fire has received a special gift from the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office.
Rebecca Guinther says she and her family were woken by sirens and lights on the morning of New Year’s Day, but they weren’t in trouble.
The Josephine County Sheriff’s deputies were there to donate a check with their ‘No Shave November’ proceeds to the family, totaling $1,000!
Guinther says someone from the Three Rivers School District nominated the family to receive the money.
“They brought 3 deputies with their vehicles and they came out to our property with sirens lights and everything. I peaked my head out and saw them and I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh!” said Guinther.
Guinther says the money is being used to re-build, starting with a car port and batteries for their generator.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.