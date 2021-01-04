Rogue Valley radio legend passes away

MEDFORD, Ore. — A Rogue Valley radio legend passed away earlier today.
Q100.3 announced over social media that Larry Neal, a former broadcaster, passed away Sunday following a battle of neurological cancer, glioblastoma multiforme.
In 2017, Neal retired from radio to focus on treating the disease.
He was one of the first voices on Q100.3 back in 1980.
