Rogue Valley radio legend passes away

MEDFORD, Ore. — A Rogue Valley radio legend passed away earlier today.

Q100.3 announced over social media that Larry Neal, a former broadcaster, passed away Sunday following a battle of neurological cancer, glioblastoma multiforme.

In 2017, Neal retired from radio to focus on treating the disease.

He was one of the first voices on Q100.3 back in 1980.

