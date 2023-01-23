Judy Bohning new local author makes her debut

MEDFORD, Ore. – A new local author hosted a book signing for the debut of her first book over the weekend.

The Medford High graduate and former costume designer Judy Bohning is sharing the stories of her many brushes with death.

Surviving the deadly MGM Casino fire in Las Vegas, and being hit by a semi-truck, and a train, in her new book Memoirs of an Eccentric Angel.

Bohning believes she has survived to share her stories and show others that they can also beat the odds.

“With the close brushes with death that I’ve had, I’m living today to the fullest. Follow your dreams, do what you love,” said Bohning.

Bohning says she was inspired to write her memoir when actor Martin Sheen urged her to write her life story in a book.

She says she never thought of publishing until she met Two Sisters Writing and Publishing.

You can check out the book on Two Sisters Writing and Publishing’s website.