New Mexican-style ice cream shop open in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – A popular Mexican-style ice cream shop has just opened its doors in Medford.

The line was out the door with customers patiently waiting to get a taste of La Michoacana Plus.

The franchise has its roots in Mexico, spreading the owner’s family tradition to its 64 locations around the world, many of which are in California.

“This is the first Michoacana in Oregon, and we are really happy about that, and we would like everybody to come in and try our stuff, we are happy to keep on expanding and give everybody that Mexican flavor,” said Franchise Owner, Christian Ponce.

Some customers told us that this is one of their favorite places to go for a treat, and they are happy they don’t need to drive down to Redding anymore.

The chain’s new location is at 2354 Poplar Drive in Medford.