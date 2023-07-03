Juvenile killed in crash south of Ashland

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened south of Ashland.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said at about 5:00 a.m. Sunday, a vehicle was traveling northbound on Interstate 5 when it took the milepost 6 exit too fast, left the roadway, and rolled multiple times.

A juvenile passenger, who was reportedly not buckled in, was ejected from the vehicle during the crash and did not survive.

The 41-year-old driver from Centralia, Washington, and another adult passenger suffered minor injuries.

The incident remains under investigation, JSCO said.

