KCC receives grant to build new apprenticeship center

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Klamath Community College received a $3-million grant to fund the construction of a new apprenticeship center.
The U.S. Economic Development Administration awarded the grant to KCC, which will create a workforce pipeline starting in high school and transitioning students from the classroom into high-demand skilled trades careers.
The center will be about 35-thousand square-feet across five acres and include hands-on training and pre-apprenticeship programs.
Those will include electrical, plumbing, millwright, pipe fitter and machinist.
The center will also include a fire training academy.
Read the full press release here.
