Kelly Shelter in need of donations

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Kelly Shelter in downtown Medford is in need of donations for residents.

Among the items it needs are deodorant, toothpaste, soap, paper towels, laundry soap and more. Items can be dropped off at their main office at 711 E. Main St. in Medford.

The Kelly Shelter is a 54-bed facility for the homeless that is open year round. The shelter helps residents get off the streets with resources and a safe, stable place to stay.

