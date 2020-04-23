Kelly Shelter in need of donations

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Kelly Shelter in downtown Medford is in need of donations for residents.
Among the items it needs are deodorant, toothpaste, soap, paper towels, laundry soap and more. Items can be dropped off at their main office at 711 E. Main St. in Medford.
The Kelly Shelter is a 54-bed facility for the homeless that is open year round. The shelter helps residents get off the streets with resources and a safe, stable place to stay.
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.