Kelly’s Automotive Services asking for peanut butter and jelly to feed community

MEDFORD, Ore. — Kelly’s Automotive Service is hosting it’s 10th annual Wipe Out Hunger campaign and needs your help!
The business is asking people to bring 40 ounces of peanut butter and 10 ounces of jelly to their shop, and in return, it will install a new pair of windshield wipers on your car.
Kelly’s Automotive says donated items will go to the Josephine County Food Bank and ACCESS.
If donating, it asks that you pull into designated parking and honk to maintain social distancing.
Donations are accepted at both the Grants Pass and Medford locations.
