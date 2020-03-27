Kids learn through planting gardens

TALENT, Ore. — One way kids can get outside and learn this spring is by gardening.
The Talent Garden Club says one of the easiest things to plant are snow peas. Other easy items to plant could include lettuce, tomatoes, radishes and of course, flowers.
“It gives them something creatively to do. They learn about nature. They learn about science as a matter of fact,” Gerlinde Smith, Talent Garden Club Treasurer, said.
Some of our viewers are already planting gardens of their own. Here are some photos we’ve been sent of kids planting gardens or weeding.
