New parasite detected in rainbow trout Hatcheries

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has detected a new parasite in rainbow trout raised in parts of Oregon.

ODFW says late last year a fishery staff noticed higher mortality rates at three different hatcheries, including Klamath Falls. (The other sites were outside Roseburg and Port Orford.)

It detected an unknown parasite in the blood vessels, gills, and kidneys of rainbow trout.

Because of the risk of spread the fish cannot be safely released into Oregon waters.

ODFW says the origins of this novel parasite are unknown.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.