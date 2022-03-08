Kingsley Field’s ‘Sentry Eagle Open House’ returns this summer

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – After a COVID hiatus Kingsley Field’s “Sentry Eagle Open House” will be back this summer!

The 173rd Fighter Wing will host the event Saturday, June 25th and admission is free.

The gates at Kingsley Field will open to the community for a behind-the-scenes look.

There will also be multiple aerial demonstrations, static display aircraft, flightline operations viewing opportunities, recruiting events, and local vendors.

Organizers say this event is an opportunity to showcase their mission of providing air superiority as the premiere F-15C training base for the United States Air Force and to also say “thank you” to our airmen and supportive community.