F-15 stationed at Kingsley Field (Photo: 173rd Fighter Wing)

Kingsley Field’s ‘Sentry Eagle Open House’ returns this summer

Newsroom Staff
Posted by Newsroom Staff March 8, 2022
F-15 stationed at Kingsley Field (Photo: 173rd Fighter Wing)

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – After a COVID hiatus Kingsley Field’s “Sentry Eagle Open House” will be back this summer!

The 173rd Fighter Wing will host the event Saturday, June 25th and admission is free.

The gates at Kingsley Field will open to the community for a behind-the-scenes look.

There will also be multiple aerial demonstrations, static display aircraft, flightline operations viewing opportunities, recruiting events, and local vendors.

Organizers say this event is an opportunity to showcase their mission of providing air superiority as the premiere F-15C training base for the United States Air Force and to also say “thank you” to our airmen and supportive community.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Skip to content