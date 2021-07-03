Klamath Co. Sheriff’s Office urges residents not to light fireworks amid drought

KLAMATH CO., Ore.– The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office is looking to reduce the use of fireworks this weekend.
Though county commissioners can prohibit fireworks, the sheriff’s office is asking residents not to light them.
“Klamath county, we don’t rush to ban things. We want to encourage folks to enjoy the fourth of July, and we want them to do that safely. We think that would be best served by saving their fireworks until new years eve.”
Brandon Fowler, KCSO public information officer, says the sheriff’s office’s number one concern is public safety.
A criminal citation can be issued for reckless burning if a firework causes a fire.
A fine could reach as high as $100,000 for a small fire.
